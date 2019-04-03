New Ford Plug-In Hybrid Tourneo Van Uses 1.0-Liter EcoBoost as Trick Range-Extender

Ford welcomed a new plug-in hybrid vehicle at the recent Go Further event in Amsterdam, and it represents a step ahead in the tech-filled era for the Blue Oval's commercial sector. Called the Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid, this battery-electric Transit-like van comes equipped with a gas-powered range extender. This configuration is a first-in-class, and while it likely won't make it across the Atlantic, it offers a glimpse at where Ford is aiming its truck and van technology.

The Tourneo is an eight-passenger van with 50 kilometers of all-electric range—that converts to about 31 miles. While that's not a lot for a van that might see a lot of travel, there is Ford's 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine on board providing range extending capabilities. Think of it as an eight-passenger BMW i3 rather than a Tesla van.