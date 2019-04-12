Mustang-Inspired Ford Mach E Will Do Zero to 60 in Under 3.5 Seconds, Debut Late 2019: Report

Posting under the username "LoboRaptor," this individual had claimed earlier on the site to be an engineer at Ford and posted a photo of a Ford-branded identification badge as proof (with identifying details obscured). A reverse image search returned no results, meaning the photo of the badge is likely an original, though it doesn't necessarily guarantee that the user is a Ford engineer. Given the level of technical proficiency demonstrated by the comments, however, it's a possibility.

A Reddit user who claims to be a Ford engineer has seemingly leaked details of the Blue Oval's upcoming "Mustang-inspired" electric crossover: the Ford Mach E, which is set to be Ford's first mass-produced electric vehicle (EV).

The Drive made several attempts to contact the individual controlling the account, but since then the LoboRaptor profile has gone dormant. Chances are there will be no more information posted on that account. Across their account history is a series of claims about future Ford products, such as an allegation that the upcoming Lincoln Corsair will be a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with all-wheel-drive, and a claim that the Bronco and next-generation Ranger will share a platform, but most extensive are their claims regarding Ford's as-of-yet unnamed "Mustang-inspired" crossover, which will be an electric performance vehicle. We have believed since December that this "Mustang-inspired" model will be named "Mach E," based on a trademark filing from Ford that pointed to the name being used for an electric crossover, and Ford's own admission that the vehicle will be made in the Mustang's image. LoboRaptor seemingly confirms our suspicions with a reply to a question about most-anticipated new vehicles in the near future, which, if this user is the Ford engineer they say they are, would mark the first time Ford has referred to the model as the Mach E.

The Drive

Claims in separate posts made by people who "have seen the Mach E" say it won't resemble crossovers as we know them and will instead look more like the relatively low-slung Jaguar I-Pace. The Jaguar tends to look ill-proportioned in photos, but shines in person, so you ought to wait to see a Mach E in person before you judge its looks. Allegedly, this won't be as far off as you might think, as the poster speculates a reveal to be in the cards for later this year and a market launch in the second half of 2020.

Jaguar 2019 Jaguar I-Pace