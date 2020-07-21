Let This 55-MPH Crash Test Show You How Far Safety Has Come in the Last 30 Years

Up until recently, economy cars weren't renown for their impeccable safety records. Every time I see a Fiat Cinquecento Sporting, I still think of a sudden and rather violent end. On the plus side, long before reaching its Stellantis stage, Fiat really knew how to make cheap and fun hatchbacks that could equally satisfy the teenagers running around in the city, young families on a budget and even older generations doing their business in more rural areas. Fiat's eco-warriors also mobilized millions in less developed markets, with the Uno in particular being built in four continents until 2013.

For the 1983 European version, Fiat turned to Giorgetto Giugiaro for a design, who used elements of his 1978 Lancia Megagamma MPV concept to come up with a spacious hatchback that featured a small footprint. The Uno won European Car of the Year straight away, pushing Peugeot's equally successful 205 into second place.