Lego Airbus A380 Is a Spot-On Recreation of the World’s Largest Airliner

For many of us, playing with Lego was a great pastime that eventually fell by the wayside as real-world responsibilities like school and work dulled our youthful spirit. Despite this, it remains legal for anyone to build with Lego, and there are many diehard fans that continue to create well into adulthood. YouTuber BigPlanes is one such builder, who has recently outdone himself by faithfully recreating the Airbus A380.

As shared by AutoEvolution, the build is a substantial one both in the effort involved and the actual physical size of the finished product. The model boasts a seven-foot wingspan, is six feet long, and the vertical stabilizer itself is a full three feet high. Over 40,000 parts went into constructing the plane, including several Lego motors for actuating the control surfaces and turning the engines.