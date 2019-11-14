This Site Sells all the Phenomenal Supercar and Truck Kits Lego Refuses to Build

In the field of multi-thousand-piece models of vehicles that are as engrossing to build as they are to watch being built, it looks like Lego has come competition in the form of a company called TheBlockZone, which offers a selection of models that'll make the Danes wish they responded to all those fan petitions.

Using parts that closely resemble those designed by Lego—more on that in a second—TheBlockZone sells dozens of sets ranging from heavy-duty vehicles to motorcycles, trucks, and high-performance cars. Some of our favorites include a 3,300-piece McLaren P1, a Porsche 919 Hybrid, a Ferrari F40, a Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6, a Sherp, and of course, a Suzuki Jimny. Many can be upgraded to remote-controlled models that'll be perfect for terrorizing your pets a few days after Christmas morning (we can't see many people finishing kits this complex on the day of).