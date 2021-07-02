Lego's New 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Set Looks Nearly as Fun as the Real Truck

Available for pre-order now for $99.99, the Lego Raptor is based on the new 2021 model , meaning stickers that mimic the new-gen F-150's headlights. Par for the Lego-car-above-a-certain-price course, this kit features a cylinder count-correct V6 with moving pistons as well as functional suspension at all four corners. All four doors open too, as does the hood.

Is there a Ford truck-loving person in your life you'd like to buy a super-early holiday present for but can't quite swing a real Ford F-150 Raptor ? Well, Lego has the answer: a plastic Danish brick version of Ford's off-road-ready pickup.

Measuring 16.5 inches long, this DIY Ford Raptor consists of 1,379 pieces. Not quite as big, detailed, or visually reminiscent of the real thing as, say, Lego's Bugatti Chiron or Lamborghini Sian kits but, given the price, no one should expect it to be.

As far as reasonably-priced Lego car sets go, though, this is... decent? It helps that the Raptor's proportions (and those of all pickup trucks, really) already kind look like that of a Lego car but the wide fenders, big knobbly tires, hood bulge, and bright orange color do a lot to sell it as a Raptor. The functional rear suspension that not-so-subtly peeks out between the rear wheels is undeniably cool too.

Per the Lego website, pre-orders made today will ship starting in October, perhaps making it not that premature of a Christmas gift-buy after all.