Rare 1973 Volkswagen SP2 Is the Coolest Brazilian-Built Sports Car You Can Buy

In the end, the SP2 failed to make waves, and production for the model totaled somewhere between 10,205 and 11,123 (documentation is poor). Only a few hundred examples were originally exported, making these Volkswagens even rarer outside Brazil than they are within. If you're like some of us and have a hankering for all things VW (Very Weird), a vehicle importer has a carefully restored 1973 SP2 available for sale to Americans and promises that for as little as $28,100—about the cost of a brand-new Golf GTI—you can have it brought stateside and titled in your name.