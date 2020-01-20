1970 Porsche 914/6 GT Sold for $1M at Auction Becomes Most Expensive 914 Ever

The series of auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona, this week has seen a number of high-profile vehicles change hands, from a huge collection of cars owned by Paul Walker to the replica Ferrari featured in Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The most surprising result however was a rare Porsche 914/GT that sold for $995,000 at the Gooding & Co. auction.

This 1970 914/6 GT actually failed to meet its estimated price of $1-1.3 million, but it's now the most valuable 914 ever. That's because this is one of just 16 works 914/6 GTs built specifically by Porsche's racing division for competition. Other GTs exist, but those started life as production 914/6s and were later upgraded to GT spec by their owners. This is the real deal—a bona fide, factory-built 914 racecar.