First-Ever Porsche 934 Racer Could Fetch $1.6M at Amelia Island Auction

Auction season is coming to Florida, and the picturesque beaches of Amelia Island will soon be teeming with rare, exotic vehicles ripe for the taking—if you're the highest bidder that is. One vehicle worth watching is this 1976 Porsche 934 racecar offered via Gooding & Company, which is estimated to sell for up to $1.6 million when it crosses the auction block on March 6.

As if the 930 Turbo wasn't terrifying enough, the 934 was its racing-bred sibling, homologated under the FIA's new Group 4 rules for sports car competition. Debuting alongside the 935, the 934 was part of Porsche's entry into GT-class racing to complement its lucrative prototype racing efforts, to show that the 911 could play the endurance racing game too.

Per the FIA's class rules, the 934 had to resemble the production 911 Turbo as much as possible, though it still featured more pronounced aerodynamic components, 917-sourced disc brakes, center-lock BBS wheels, a full roll cage, and a turbocharged flat-six tuned to 485 horsepower.