'Big Oly' Ford Bronco Racer That Dominated Baja Fetches $1.87M at Auction

If every vehicle has a story, the 1969 Ford Bronco called “Big Oly” has a thousand of them. Raced by none other than Parnelli Jones and Bill Stroppe, this beast was named for sponsor Olympia Brewing Company and built to Jones’ specifications in Stroppe’s workshop. Creating Big Oly reportedly cost quite a bit of money, but not nearly as much as the selling price yesterday at Dana Mecum's 34th Original Spring Classic in Indianapolis: $1.87 million.

According to the Off-Road Hall of Fame, Stroppe was a designer and racer who teamed up with Jones to win eight major races along with the U.S.A.C. Championship’s for the Lincoln-Mercury Division. After that string of triumphs, they formed the team that drove Big Oly to victory in the 1971 Baja 1000, 1972 Baja 1000, 1973 Baja 500 and 1973 Mint 400. Apparently, at first Jones was reluctant to race the Baja, so Stroppe intentionally provoked him by telling a mutual friend that "Jones wasn't man enough for off-road racing." The gambit worked; Jones wasn't going to let that slide and his imagination was sparked to build the vehicle that smashed records its first time out.