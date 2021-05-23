Visiting the Brumos Collection Near Amelia Island Is a Must for Concours Attendees

Gregg formed a friendship with then-autocrosser Hurley Haywood in 1967, and the pair began racing and winning a string of events in what became signature blue-and-red livery. Brumos Porsche sponsored their endeavors, providing Porsche GTs and monetary support. Together, Gregg and Haywood were crowned 24 Hours of Daytona champions four times; in total, Gregg reportedly won 152 out of 340 races he started, resulting in a very respectable average.

As fate would have it, Brundage perished in a car crash, and his friend Peter Gregg acquired the business. Gregg, former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, expanded his reach by launching a racing team from the dealership. He chose to emblazon the racecars with a large 59, named after the hull number of the U.S.S. Forrestal, which was docked in Jacksonville until it was scrapped in 2015.

This post is part of our ongoing museum series, which was created to bring the stories from museums around the world to The Drive readers. Check out our previous posts in the series about a restored 1921 Duesenberg Model A , a drag-racing 1937 Willys , and James Hetfield's Art Deco hot rod .

The collection was once part of a semi-secret backlot museum, of sorts, behind the Brundage Motors (“Brumos” for short) Porsche dealership. Herbert Brundage had a hardware store in the 1950s and started parking Volkswagen vehicles out front to sell them. That became Brundage motors, where a sales team moved both Volkswagen and Porsche models.

About 45 minutes away from the site of the elegant Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance , the Brumos Collection comprises 16,000 square feet of display space and a full workshop with a dyno. Fifty vintage specimens from early and modern racing have been carefully curated and placed with reverence inside of the purpose-built facility, where you can happily immerse yourself in automotive history when you visit. Like thoroughbred racehorses, these vehicles are not gathering dust; they're exercised and maintained regularly.

In 2013, the racing team was shut down and the Brumos dealerships were sold in 2016. Owner Dan Davis had no intention of letting the Brumos name die, and he launched a search for a building to house the collection and make it available to the public. “We have tried to make everything accessible so visitors can connect with the cars,” Brumos Collection Executive Director Brandon Starks told me in a recent interview. “We’ve created an approachable atmosphere; the building is beautiful and we don’t have ropes around the cars, which guests love.” The cars are spaced out so visitors can take photos, and a digital kiosk sits next to each vehicle, offerings photos and information; the text was written by none other than Automobile magazine founder and icon Jean Jennings.

Modeled after an abandoned Ford Model T factory in Jacksonville, Davis commissioned a building commensurate with the Brumos brand’s legendary status. Soaring windows are framed by brick walls that represent the Brickyard and the walkway suggests the old board-tracks used in the early days of racing. “When you walk into the building, it’s like attending an event,” Starks says. “It really is a beautiful place, and seeing it on video doesn’t do it justice. The idea behind it was if someone gets pulled along on the visit who doesn’t like cars, they could still enjoy it.”