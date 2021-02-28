James Hetfield's Art Deco Hot Rod Rides the Lightning at the Petersen

James Hetfield is best known as the voice of legendary heavy-metal band Metallica. Metal and hot rods are a natural pair, and Hetfield developed a taste for beautiful custom cars as his band rose to exponential fame. Ten of his best are currently at the Peterson Automotive Museum in California, including the spectacular Art Deco “Aquarius” built in conjunction with stylist Rick Dore and metal master Marcel De Ley. Hetfield has said in the past that he has seen cars sitting in a field in Kansas and he knew they still had some life in them, but he may be satisfied with his collection, for now. The Reclaimed Rust exhibit at the Petersen reflects his love of rebuilding a rat rod into a piece of art, and the Blackjack is a prime example. It's a period-correct original 1932 Ford roadster that fits the theme to a T with nearly every piece on the hot rod from 1949 or earlier. The sweeping platinum Aquarius, however, is a special build on a 1934 Packard chassis with aluminum panels hand-shaped with the proficient touch of De Ley and his son Luc at Marcel’s Custom Metals. It drives, and quite capably with a 376 cubic-inch LS3 crate V8. Believe it or not, it doesn’t include an audio system. It’s more about the artistry and the incredible vision of the vehicle build.

Petersen Automotive Museum/Rick Dore

This post is part of our ongoing museum series, which was created to bring the stories from museums around the world to The Drive readers. Check out our previous posts in the series about a restored 1921 Duesenberg Model A and an IndyCar driven by Mario Andretti, Al Unser, and Jan Opperman. Hetfield’s rock and roll history goes back to 1981, when he answered a classified ad that drummer Lars Ulrich placed in the newspaper (side note: knowing that was a full four decades ago is somewhat bracing). With a few personnel changes along the way, they have been shredding guitar riffs and pounding drumbeats at clubs and stadiums ever since. “For Whom the Bell Tolls” is my personal favorite (and a great bang-your-head song for driving fast), but the band really exploded into the mainstream with “Enter Sandman” in 1991. When he first got into cars, Hetfield says it was all about what was fastest. His dad drove trucks for a living, and he also loved cars and motorcycles, exposing his son to the automotive world. Hetfield’s father left when the young rocker was 13 and his mother passed away when he was 16, and he says his family disintegrated after that. What was left was a longing to belong to something and he found it in Metallica; later in life, he found an extension in The Beatniks of Koolsville car club. Hetfield was introduced to the group via a tattoo artist he knew, and through the Beatniks he met Rick Dore, who worked closely with him on several significant vehicle builds.

Petersen Automotive Museum