Metallica Frontman James Hetfield to Exhibit Personal Car Collection at Petersen Museum

As the frontman and one of the two founders of the metal band Metallica, James Hetfield has amassed quite a fortune over the last few decades, and along with with it, an impressive classic car collection. Thankfully for us, he’s more open to sharing his cars with the general public than the band was with sharing its music on the internet in the late '90s, as Hetfield is sending several pieces from his car collection to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for display.

The exhibit is titled “Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection,” and it will feature ten of the artist’s most prized vehicles, many of which have been named by Hetfield. “Reclaimed Rust” will feature a Rick Dore custom 1952 Oldsmobile named “Grinch,” a 1936 Auburn Roadster called “Slow Burn,” and a 1936 Ford named “Iron Fist” among several others. Several of Hetfield's guitars and other Metallica memorabilia will be on display as well, and ESP Guitars will auction off two instruments for charity.