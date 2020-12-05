Walking tours are fun but sometimes you don’t want to be attached at the hip to the tour guide. If we're looking for silver linings for this hectic year, however, is that self-paced virtual tours have become A Thing. In the case of the new Petersen Automotive Museum free full video tour, you have the glorious option to back up, rewatch, and pause when you need to stop for a quick break in the process of feasting your eyes on more than 200 cars. On Giving Tuesday right after Thanksgiving, the museum launched its first-ever full museum and vault tour. For two hours, the museum's deputy director Michael Bodell takes you through the whole magnificent building, from the third floor down to the vault. Before March, the museum was open every day of the year except for Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day. As of July 2, the museum has been closed, the exhibits eerily silent.

YouTube

In normal times, tickets for the museum cost $16 per adult ($11 for kids and $14 for seniors), and the vault tour was a separate price. It’s vastly generous for the Petersen to create this video for all of us hanging out at home who can’t get to Wilshire Boulevard in the Los Angeles area any time soon. From the comfort of your couch, you can see all of the vehicles in the museum, including the newest exhibitions: Supercars, Extreme Conditions, Reclaimed Rust, and Redefining Performance. Bodell does a fantastic job covering each vehicle and it’s easy to see that he has a ton of knowledge top of mind. I enjoyed seeing Freddy Hernandez’ Lamborghini Murcielago from The Fate of the Furious, Bruce Canepa's rare Porsche 959, Magnum P.I.’s iconic red Ferrari, and a 1971 Pantera owned by Elvis Presley. Bodell tells the story of Elvis having a bitter argument with his then-spouse and wanted to go for a drive to cool off. The Pantera wasn’t having it and refused to start, so Elvis pulled out his revolver and shot the car three times. The stories keep coming, rapid fire. There's Greased Lightning from the 1977 musical Grease. Oh, that's the Land Speeder from Star Wars: A New Hope. Whoa! There's the '32 Ford from Van Halen's "Hot for Teacher" video.

YouTube