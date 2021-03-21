Petersen Automotive Museum Is Re-Opening With a Drool-Worthy Supercar Exhibit

Depending on which era defined your teen years, your ideal supercars might have been the Porsche 928 from the movie Risky Business, the Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (which Ferris says is “so choice") or James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5. The Petersen Automotive Museum has dedicated a whole floor to the history of the supercar to re-fuel your dreams, and the new exhibit finally opens to the public on March 25.

It has been a year since the Petersen closed, and the staff has come up with an impressive number of virtual events and online insights that have attracted 22 billion viewers worldwide. Meanwhile, they’ve been preparing for the eventual opening with three new exhibits, one of which is “Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed" that takes over the entire third floor of the museum and showcases the “poster cars” of the last 100+ years. The cars on display range from the 1913 Mercer Type 35-J Raceabout–widely considered America’s first race car–to the 2005 Maserati MC12 that was customized for Michael Schumacher.