Petersen Automotive Museum Is Re-Opening With a Drool-Worthy Supercar Exhibit

Stevens starts the virtual tour with a 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV, a beast of epic geometric proportions with scissor doors that slice the air with attitude. It had a heavy clutch, mind-bending lines, and a wonderfully-obnoxious roar.
“Even today, this still embodies everything that might attempt to define a supercar, with incredibly audacious design,” Stevens says. “This thing looks like it came from a spaceship from another planet: really high price tag, extreme performance, big engine, very exclusive, and rare relative to other cars on the market. It’s not something that the average person could buy, and overall it’s an audacious automobile in every way; it's not subtle. It says as much about the car manufacturer as it does about its owner, which is a very, very important part of what a supercar is.”
It’s hard to pick a favorite, but I keep coming back to stare at the French-made 1938 Delahaye Type 145 Coupe by Chapron and the legendary 1933 Duesenberg SJ Convertible Coupe. There’s something about the cars from that decade that I find spectacularly beautiful; the hood ornaments alone are works of art. If you think of a supercar as one that tears up the track with blistering speed, those particular cars don’t qualify today but they did back in their heyday. The ’98 McLaren F1 LM looks like it’s about to take flight and I’d really like to get behind the wheel to find out what it feels like to drive this wicked mix of road car and race car.
As soon as I can get to Los Angeles, I'm heading to the Petersen. And it's going to be glorious.