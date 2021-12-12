The Petersen Museum's Awesome New Hypercar Exhibit Is the Stuff of Dreams

In the world of performance cars, there are those that are accessible to the average person and then there are those that defy convention and aim squarely for the moon. The latter are referred to as hypercars–the fastest, quickest, most exquisite examples of automotive art ever made. It would be exceedingly rare to find even one hypercar on the road in most of America, but at one museum you can spy a bevy of them all in one place.

For the next year and a half, the Petersen Automotive Museum in California will feature a new exhibit called “Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme,” rotating up to 30 exclusive vehicles. The Petersen has been an incredible place to visit for a long time, but it has truly stepped up its game since its reopening after shuttering for nearly a year.