Want Toyota’s New 986-HP Hypercar? You Have to Answer These Questions First

One of the grosser symptoms of late-stage you-know-what to manifest in car culture lately has been the scalping of limited-production sports cars. Nothing, not even a legally binding contract, has yet succeeded in stopping the wealthy from flipping cars for effortless profits larger than most Americans' net worth. So, with a Le Mans prototype-derived hypercar on the way, Toyota has become wary of these super-rich supercar scalpers and will try to keep them out in the cold as evidenced by a customer questionnaire that's circulating online.

Surfacing on Reddit, the application form asks customers for basic personal details like their name, whereabouts, and points of contact in case they're selected to buy the 986-horsepower GR Super Sport. More importantly, it asks several questions meant to gauge each applicant's cred as a car enthusiast. How many sports cars they own, to rank up to 10 of their favorites, and whether historic Toyota halo cars like the 2000GT or Lexus LFA were among their number.