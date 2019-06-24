103-MPH JCB Fastrac 8000 Tuned by Williams F1 Is the World's Fastest Tractor

British industrial equipment manufacturer JCB has broken the top speed record for tractors, hitting 103.6 miles per hour in a modified version of its Fastrac 8000. In case you forgot, the previous record of 87 mph was set by none other than Top Gear's 500-horsepower "Track-tor." Built in secret over the past several months, this speedy farming machine is powered by a 7.2-liter, six-cylinder diesel engine producing 1,000 horsepower and 1,843 pound-feet of torque. According to Farmer's Weekly, the regular Agco CVT transmission has been replaced by a lorry-spec six-speed ZF manual. It's also been lightened and had its aerodynamics worked on with assistance from Williams Advanced Engineering. Yes, the same crew behind the Formula 1 team of the same name.

Hitting triple-digit speeds on Yorkshire's Elvington Airfield, the modified Fastrac was driven by motorcycle racer and TV presenter Guy Martin. "It had been a great day with the JCB at Elvington, proper job with some right proper engineers. She felt rock steady on the runway, job's a peach," Martin exclaimed.

JCB