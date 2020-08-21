Toyota’s 1,000-HP GR Super Sport Hypercar Might Have an Exotic Clamshell Canopy

After singing their swan songs at this November's 8 Hours of Bahrain, the FIA WEC's graduating class of endurance racing prototypes will pass the torch to their underclassmen, the Le Mans Hypercars. This new generation of racers is meant to more closely mirror road cars, and class rules will require entrants to construct at least 20 road-legal examples to pass homologation. This time, Toyota won't be able to get away with building and squirreling away a vehicle that's a road car in name only. It'll have to turn its loosely TS050 Hybrid-derived GR Super Sport Concept into a real, street-legal supercar, one which three newfound patent documents suggest will have a novel, clamshell-style canopy instead of traditional doors.

Published to the United States Patent and Trademark Office's online database on August 20, these patents were quickly dug up by a user of Toyota fan forum GR86.org. Their illustrations depict what looks like a slightly amorphous take on the GR Super Sport concept, and their abstract outlines the aforementioned canopy's design and function.