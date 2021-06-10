Tuning Houses Show Off Hot Tuned Examples of the New 2022 Toyota GR86

This past weekend saw the running of the annual 86 Style event at Fuji Speedway. Started in 2010 to celebrate the classic Hachiroku, it opened up to the newer Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ in later years. This year, one of the stars of the event was the new 2022 Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ. It wasn't just the showroom stock models on display, however. The show was teeming with fettled examples from some of Japan's leading tuning houses, reports WapCar.

The design of the new models maintains a few differences between the Subaru and Toyota versions, as has always been the case, but fundamentally they're almost identical cars underneath the badging. The real glory of the platform has always been in the post-purchase modifications, though, and the cars on show at 86 Style suggest there's a bright future ahead. Legendary names like HKS, TOM'S, GReddy, and Blitz were all in attendance with fully kitted out cars to display.