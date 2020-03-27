Chances are the shelter-in-place orders taking effect nationwide have interrupted your kids' schooling, and as a result, keeping them cooped up has made them destroy everything you once called "home," or at the very least forced you to work from home wearing noise-canceling headphones and a sleeping mask (don't ask us how that works). Now more than ever you need a few activity ideas to keep them occupied, and if trying to raise your little one into the next professional sim racer isn't in your budget, then you might wanna take a look at some resources the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum just released for teachers and parents alike.

Depending on the pupil's age, the activities found on the Museum's education page can range from a basic coloring activity to a multi-hour lesson on racecar physics. This series of cool worksheets might keep your kids quiet for a few hours (yay!) and prepare them for a STEM career—like engineering or even driving multi-million-dollar Dallara Indycars.