Thieves Steal Racing Team’s Big Rig Holding $1.5 Million in Porsche Race Cars

Thieves strolled onto the parking lot of a race garage in Florida and stole a tractor hauling a trailer that contained four Porsche race cars, auto parts, and assorted gear. The contents of the trailer are worth about $1.5 million dollars, according to the owner of the professional racing team targeted by the thieves, Rennsport-one.

The theft was caught on camera, and the incident took place on Sunday, August 25 before daybreak in the parking lot of the Rennsport-one facility in Pompano Beach, Florida. Team owner Justin Bellinzoni tells NBC6 that two people just drove onto the lot and left shortly thereafter. Some 20 minutes later, a thief drove away in the team’s big rig, prompting a search that has failed to recover the race cars as the team shared on Instagram.

The Rennsport-one big rig had a GPS locator onboard, but Bellinzoni and a private investigator that he hired had no luck finding it through those means. The last known location of the tractor and trailer yielded no recovery, according to NBC6. Miami-Dade Police eventually managed to recover the truck but not the trailer, which held the valuable motorsport machines and their equipment.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office dusted the truck for prints, but the search for the missing trailer is still ongoing. Bellinzoni says the trailer is “somewhere in South Florida, that’s all I know.” He also said, “I was gutted man, we work really hard for what we do and we need these cars to compete and we have commitments to our customers and obligations to fulfill, and to see cars disappear it was gut-wrenching.”

NBC6

The team owner is committed to finding the trailer and recovering the four Rennsport-one Porsche cars inside, but he struck a more forgiving tone when speaking with reporters, telling NBC6 that “Justice would be great, but I believe in forgiveness and people make mistakes. We just really want back our stuff so we can finish the obligations and commitments we have with our customers.”

