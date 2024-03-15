What Cars Have the Best Model Names?

I was stuck in traffic behind a Toyota 4Runner the other night. Reading that car's emblem over and over again made me think about what a great car name "4Runner" is. Sounds cool, is a rare numeronym that reads cleanly, and fits the vehicle's anachronistic nature ... it might actually be my favorite car name. What other models have the best names?

There's still some creativity in the world of car naming, even as many automakers just use a letter or number combination for the sake of simplicity. All my faves are car-industry mainstains, though (what a surprise). "Corvette" is great — sounds cool, fitting definition. "Bronco" and "Ranger" both pack a lot of personality into short, purposeful words, too.

"Miata" also rolls off the tongue nicely and feels like it matches its vehicle well. "Escalade" is an all-timer; somehow the look and sound of that word pair perfectly with an enormous chrome-trimmed SUV.