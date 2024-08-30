This Cadillac Has the Best Livery, Everyone Stop Trying Now

Pink Cadillacs are a thing, and not just because of Mary Kay sales consultants. Pink Cadillac Day is celebrated on Sept. 1 as a tribute to the iconic pink car that’s become a symbol of, well, many things. From freedom of expression and rebelliousness to having deep enough pockets to paint your luxury car in a bright hue, posters of pink Cadillacs are peak Americana. Heck, Elvis had a pink Caddy. But what about a pink Cadillac race car? Feast your eyes on this, my friends.

The FIA World Endurance Championship will host its sixth round of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend, and as you may have figured out by now, race day falls on Sept. 1—Pink Cadillac Day. So, the folks at GM decided to roll out a new show car to commemorate this, and I think it looks phenomenal. It’s so good it might just be one of the best-looking race cars ever—but sadly it ain’t actually racing. Huge missed opportunity, Cadillac!

Cadillac

Fans will have the opportunity to see the show car throughout the Lone Star Le Mans weekend, so if you’re there, make sure to check it out and send me some photos. I’d love to see what this thing looks like with the sun shining down on it.

If you’re not at the race, however, you’re in luck, because this special livery will also be available for download on Forza Motorsport starting today. So, while the V-Series.R won’t be racing in real life, you can certainly take it for a spin in the virtual world.

