Ford’s Dakar Buggy Isn’t an F-150, Ranger, or Bronco. It’s the Ultimate Raptor

It wasn’t that long ago when “Ford Raptor” meant “super-high-performance F-150.” But in the past few years, Ford Performance has expanded the stateside Raptor lineup to include the Ranger and Bronco as well. They all follow similar formulas with high-power engines, Fox Live Valve Shocks, and big ol’ tires, so it’s only logical that the Blue Oval’s motorsport outfit would pick a Raptor for its top-class Dakar Rally contender. Instead of picking one model over the other, though, they’re simply calling it a Raptor. There’s a good reason for that.

It’s named the Ford Raptor T1+ Dakar Buggy. Typically, manufacturers want to make as many connections between racing and production cars—at least from a marketing perspective. That’s why I was surprised not to find F-150, Ranger, or Bronco branding anywhere on this thing. I asked a Ford spokesperson what the deal is and this is what they said:

“The Raptor is sold in many countries around the world either as a Bronco Raptor, F-150 Raptor, and Ranger Raptor. As such, Raptor represents our toughest and most durable nameplate and has become synonymous with off-road success and durability. We felt that taking on the toughest races in the world demanded one of the toughest nameplates in the world which is why we have used Raptor in the name. The truck shares a number of visual cues with typical Raptor road vehicles including the famous FORD grille.”

Like the Ford rep mentioned, you can tell this thing looks like a Raptor, though not especially like the F-150, Ranger, or Bronco. It isn’t a pickup, for starters, and while the shape is a little bit like an SUV, that would still be a stretch. Instead, this Dakar buggy shows it’s the ultimate version of all Ford’s off-road racing efforts by prioritizing function above form. It’s styled the way it is because that’s what helps it go fastest in the desert.

Jerry Perez Michael S. Palmer Ford Ford

Notably, it doesn’t share an engine with any production Raptor model, either. Whereas the Ranger and Bronco Raptors run 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6s and the F-150, a 3.5-liter, this Dakar racer utilizes a 5.0-liter, Coyote-based V8. Ford hasn’t said exactly why it went that route here, but it’s safe to bet it’s for reliability reasons, specifically related to cooling. Ambient temperatures can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit in the Saudi Arabian sandscapes and forced induction adds a ton of heat to the equation. In any case, it’s interesting to see that the pinnacle of Raptor in Ford’s mind features a V8, not unlike the F-150 Raptor R.

There’s a laundry list of other parts that make this the ultimate Raptor, too. It has a T45 steel spaceframe and carbon fiber body panels, 37-inch tires with 14-inch ventilated Alcon brake discs tucked behind each one, high-clearance bumpers that allow for an insane approach angle exceeding 70 degrees, and four-wheel independent suspension with three-way adjustable Fox coilovers and four-way adjustable external bypass dampers. If you can dream it, this rig probably has it.

You can guess what kind of finish Ford is gunning for with four-time Dakar winner Carlos Sainz Sr. behind the wheel.

