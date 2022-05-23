2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Gets Just 15 MPG Combined

Nobody's buying a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor as a gas saver. With 37-inch BF Goodrich tires and around 400 horsepower, it was never going to be economical. We know now, though, just what kind of mileage that 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 "EcoBoost" gets. In short, the EPA has rated it at 15 miles per gallon in the city and 16 mpg on the highway.

That means it burns through 6.7 gallons for every 100 miles it drives. With Monday's national average gas price sitting at $4.596 a gallon according to AAA, that's a lot to take in. It's still not as bad as a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, whose 6.4-liter Hemi returns 13 mpg in the city and 17 mpg on the highway for a combined figure of just 14 mpg. Guess that's the price you pay for a V8.

For reference, a Sasquatch-equipped Bronco with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost and 35-inch tires nets 17 mpg combined. No true Bronco has ever been labeled as a fuel-sipper, of course. The model that's best on gas—a two-door, non-Sasquatch, 2.3-liter with the automatic or stick-shift—gets 20 mpg combined.

The 2022 Bronco Raptor's 15 mpg figure is also identical to an F-150 Raptor with 37-inch tires. If you spec the pickup with its standard 35s, it only gets one more mpg. Meanwhile, the Bronco Raptor isn't even available with 35s.

In terms of overall pricing, the Bronco Raptor is still a good deal cheaper than it's high-performance F-150 brethren. The SUV starts at $69,995 and goes up from there, while a Raptor pickup with 37s can't be had for any less than $78,470. Anyone in the market for a rig as capable as these might not let that get in the way of buying what they want; even still, it's not a small amount.

The media has yet to drive the Bronco Raptor so I can't speak on what it's like in the metal, but it seems safe to assume it'll bring plenty of fun factor. Let's just hope it'll be enough to keep you daydreaming each time you stop at the pump.