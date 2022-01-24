The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor’s Fender Flares Are Outrageous But Essential

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is finally here for real this time, powered by a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 with north of 400 horsepower and sporting standard 37-inch tires. Clearly, it's the baddest Bronco yet. Everything's as extreme as you'd expect, and some physical characteristics are even wilder than anybody thought would reach production. We're talking about that crazy widebody, and more specifically, the innertube-style fender flares.

Of course, we saw these flares on pre-production development mules, but it was hard to get a good look at them with the rest of the body wrapped in camouflage. They're unlike most every other factory flare out there as they're mounted over the top of the fenders rather than underneath them. That gives them maximum coverage for the aforementioned 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2s, and they turn into a styling statement while also serving as a practical application.

Non-Raptor Broncos all have some sort of flares, no matter which trim you get. They sprout nicely from the body, they cover up most of the wheels, and they work. The Raptor's flares are decidedly more extreme, but we need to talk about why they're necessary in the first place.