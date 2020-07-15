How Free Solo Filmmaker and Pro Climber Jimmy Chin Brought the 2021 Ford Bronco Into America's Homes

More importantly, Chin was also one of the lucky few people outside Ford to not only see but drive the 2021 Ford Bronco back when we were all poring over the latest spy shots. I managed to put aside the collective jealousy of the enthusiast community when I had a chance to sit down with Chin on Monday morning before the big show and talk more about the Bronco, the importance of getting out into nature, and where he keeps his Oscar.

The videos, embedded throughout this piece, feature pro climber Brooke Raboutou, country singer Kip Moore and Chin himself mediating on their successes and what it means to be able to escape into the wild—plus plenty of Bronco action shots. As the creative director for a project that needed to pull double duty in telling a story and showing off the trucks, Chin was instrumental in crafting that first impression for folks. (Over in our weird world, we've been obsessed with the Bronco revival for years, but I'd bet most people in this country just found out about it on Monday.)

If they looked slicker than your average ad, it's because they were; the spots were co-created by Academy Award-winning filmmaker and pro climber Jimmy Chin, who took home the Oscar for best documentary as the co-director of 2018's Free Solo .

Tens of thousands of people tuned into the live stream to watch the Bronco's grand debut, but for millions of Americans, their first look at the two-door, four-door and Bronco Sport on Monday night came in a commercial blitz of three splashy reveal films broadcast near-simultaneously across ABC, ESPN and National Geographic.

The long-delayed, long-anticipated launch of the 2021 Ford Bronco finally happened on Monday, but the hype train hasn't slowed down since. The reception has been overwhelmingly positive, and the reservation site crashed multiple times on Tuesday under the strain of all those looking to fork over $100 for a spot in line. Understandable given the amount of time we all spend on computers nowadays. Also, it looks pretty damn good.

Jon Alain Guzik: How did you get involved in this project? Jimmy Chin: I've been a longtime National Geographic photographer and filmmaker, and Free Solo was obviously released with National Geographic as the studio behind the film [which is now owned by Disney]. I think they just thought it was a very good fit, you know, given the idea and the themes of the campaign and a vehicle the Bronco. There were a lot of intersections that made it a good fit for me to creative-direct the spots. We brought on different and really talented directors for the spots. I worked on thinking about the ideas around the pieces and how we could just tie them all together in a way that fit this campaign.



I also think that, you know, we had such great talent, which is weird to say because I'm one of them [laughs], but I'm speaking more about country music singer Kip Moore and climber Brooke Raboutou. All three of us have a very deep appreciation for the outdoors and we all found deep inspiration from spending time in the natural world, even though each one of us has had different connections with the outdoors.

JAG: People are starting to feel really cooped up nowadays. I’ve always thought that cars give people a sense of agency to get out and go somewhere. JC: I agree, I kind of talk about that idea in my piece. I think this is, in a lot of ways, unique to the United States, but for me there was always the idea that the open road represented freedom. When I was in college, I drove off to spent the summers in Montana at Glacier National Park and then after college, I lived in on the road for almost eight years out of my car. So in a lot of ways, the idea of having a car does give you that sense of agency to go wherever you’d want to go. I lived, oftentimes, just following the seasons between climbing and skiing. There was a lot of time in those years where, you know, I wouldn't know where I was going to be a few days later. That idea of exploration and adventure and just kind of being able to go where I wanted to go is something that I've held on to my entire adult life. I've gone on adventures on all seven continents but I always come back and living on the open road is still one of my favorite things to still do.

That's the sense I wanted to put out in these films. How, you know, particularly given the circumstances in the last few months, that being able to get out and reconnect with the outdoors, getting back to those wild places is important. For me, as a photographer and a filmmaker and an adventurer, it is also kind of like returning home, going back out to nature. I still find it's therapeutic for me to be out in the mountains. JAG: How do you feel that relates to the Bronco? JC: For me, in my personal experience, this is a vehicle that is perfect for where I live in Wyoming, where there are just tons of dirt roads. The terrain here is pretty varied too—a lot of the places that I go climbing, or fishing or whatever, the roads are washed out in the spring from all the runoff. It was a really exciting project for me on a number of levels. Obviously, just getting to see and drive the Bronco really early and before the big reveal was pretty exciting. I was really curious, as a fan, what it was going to look like and how they redesigned it and to tell you, it's just a beautiful vehicle. I also got to drive it a ton during the filming. We did have a professional driver come in and unfortunately, he didn't get a whole lot of time driving the thing because I ended up doing a lot it myself. I'm used to driving these kinds of roads, so having the Bronco and the ability to test drive it one on all these different roads that are basically my backyard was really fun.

