Sick of Dealer Markups? The Salvage Ford Bronco Auctions Are Here

Want a new Ford Bronco without the huge markup? You're better off custom ordering one and writing up a contract with a dealer for that to happen. After the wait is over, and it may be a long wait, you can get your truck for the agreed-upon dollar amount. But let's say you'd rather not wait, and you'd never pay full price. What then?

One option that mechanically inclined Bronco fans might be interested in is buying a wrecked example. It's not ideal, but it could be a lot cheaper, and it'll be in your driveway a heck of a lot sooner. Two of these sorts of cars are for sale online, as CarScoops first spotted, and they're both nearly new Broncos listed by Insurance Auto Auctions, a company similar to Copart. The trucks, which are both stored on lots in Florida, have less than 10,000 miles between them.

Before you get too excited, they're both four-door soft-tops with four-cylinder engines. There are no seven-speed manual transmissions to gush over, either. Really, they're the sorts of Broncos that were getting built due to parts shortages that hampered the truck's early production. That being said, they're still Broncos, and one of them is a blank-slate base trim.