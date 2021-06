2021 Ford Bronco Review: A New Off-Road God Is Born

Hype and long reservation list aside, it's too early to say if the Bronco will outsell the Wrangler. But at the very least, it will introduce some serious competition—something the OEM off-road market sorely needs. And I'll leave you with this small bit of insight, courtesy of a Ford spokesperson (there was a lot of Jeep comparison talk during the media event): The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon starts at $40,795. Meanwhile, the $4,995 Sasquatch package is Ford's answer to the Rubicon—with the extra bonus of 35-inch tires, which the Rubicon doesn't offer—and you can also get it on the base Bronco, where a few other necessary additions bring the starting price to $37,380.

Because it's as I've suspected: The Bronco prioritizes off-road abilities over on-road talents. This is no Subaru Outback Wildnerness that does some light off-roading sometimes. It's also no Land Rover Defender that skews further in the luxury direction. The Bronco is one you can take straight from the showroom floor and straight to the off-road park with the factory equipment. It just means you have to make some sacrifices when it comes to on-road comfort.

The new Bronco isn't a luxurious vehicle by any means, but what it lacks in finesse, it makes up for in utility. There's a certain satisfaction I get from spending time with something that's overwhelming functional. The Bronco is indeed that kind of vehicle. From bumper to bumper, it's obvious its designers really considered the buyer that values usefulness over everything else—and certainly doesn't mind getting a bit of mud inside their truck from doing fun stuff. Whether or not Bronco customers will actually take advance of the truck's off-roading abilities remains to be seen.

But you can rest assured that it'll deliver whenever you want it to. You won't even need aftermarket mods—though if the Wrangler is any indication, the development of that whole ecosystem will be interesting to watch as well.