2021 Land Rover Defender 90 First Drive Review: Down Two Doors, Drives Just as Great

The Defender is 90 is tall. You get that sense walking around it, looking at it, and especially climbing up into it. I would have appreciated a B-pillar handle to pull myself up with, but I could still scramble into the car without much issue. Once settled in the driver's seat, I looked out across the roads with a perspective anew. I was sitting so high up! I towered over the lesser Mercedes-Benz GLCs and Audi Q5s. I could see over everyone (though it's likely no one except people driving semis could see over me. Selfish Defender indeed!). It was a pretty special feeling.

On the highway, the Defender 90 didn't feel wobbly or out of control like Jeep Wranglers tend to do. It was happy to camp out at a 70- to 75-mph cruising speed, despite its great height and off-road tuned suspension. There's very little play in the steering; a small adjustment in your hands results in a direct wiggle of the front tires. Thanks to its electrically powered supercharger, there's also non-existent turbolag. The inline-six delivers gloriously uninterrupted power while making a velvety, BMWish noise to boot. I know the V8 version is coming, but I shall go out on a limb here and say ya don't need it. Normalize wanting nothing more than an inline-six!

The engine is, once again, a jewel among what JLR currently produces. Acceleration feels like an event and when matched with the excellent ZF eight-speed auto, it makes you briefly forget you're behind the wheel of something that weighs nearly 5,000 pounds and has the height of a small shed. Passing some woeful economy car? The inline-six Defender 90 laughs in the face of such a non-challenge.