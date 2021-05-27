2021 Jaguar XF First Drive Review: Jaguar Didn't Compromise on This One

A Sedan That Feels Like a Sedan

Here's another full disclosure for the sake of transparency. I drove the XF recently at a one-day Jaguar Land Rover event that also packed in the 2021 F-Pace (review here!) and the 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 (review also incoming!). As a result, I only got about 45 minutes of seat time in each car, so this first drive review will be a cursory one.

As much as a supercharged V6 is a joy to behold, the XF's four-cylinder ain't no slouch, either. Because it's missing two cylinders and a supercharger—though gains a turbocharger—it gives the car's steering-feel a certain lightfootedness that was missing in the heavier XF Sportbrake wagon and F-Pace SUV. Certain automakers (cough, BMW, cough) implement steering systems that feel the same across the range, whether you're driving a sedan or an SUV. In the XF, especially compared back-to-back with the F-Pace, you feel like you're driving something smaller. You feel like you're driving a sedan.

It also helps that the XF behaves like a quick car. It's lively especially on curvier roads, where its low center of gravity won't punish you for chucking it into corners. Its responsive brakes will clean up any excessive speeding that could happen. The XF seems like it enjoys going fast—or maintaining a brisk pace, at the very least. Certain cars feel most comfortable hanging out at 40 mph. The XF is chill at around 70 mph or so where you only need to give it the most minimal of throttle inputs to keep it there. It's a smooth rider on the highway for sure.