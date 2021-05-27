2021 Jaguar XF First Drive Review: Jaguar Didn't Compromise on This One

From the outside, Jag designers maintained the XF's existing good looks. The only things that were slightly touched up were the front and rear bumpers, the fender vent with the leaper badge, the widened grille, the LED headlights with the Double J-Blade design, and the double roundel tail lights. There are now seven wheel designs to choose from, as well as three new exterior paint colors (Bluefire, British Racing Green, and Hakuba Silver).
Inside, the Jaguar leaper's been embossed onto the headrests, there's a new and redesigned steering wheel, an 11.4-inch touch screen with Jaguar Land Rover's Pivi infotainment system, and a new gear selector. All throughout the car, inside and out, you'll find an attractive hexagonal-patterned design woven in the seat leathers, lasered into the headlights, and embossed into the switchgear surrounds.
Standard equipment on the 2021 XF includes the 11.4-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, a Meridian sound system, wireless device charging, a powered trunk, 3D-surround camera, rear-traffic monitor, and wireless device charging. But once you move up to the top-tier P300 R-Dynamic SE AWD, you get a longer name, the more powerful engine, all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, sport seats with contrast stitching, and the R-Dynamic steering wheel.