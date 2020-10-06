Jaguar XF Sportbrake Is Dead in the US Because We Can’t Have Wagons Unless You Buy Them
At least the XF sedan lives on here for a handsome mid-cycle refresh.
Hey, there American wagon fans. How's it going? Have you actually bought a new wagon lately? No? Well, then, how do you expect anyone to justify bringing any wagons here?
The United States is losing one more cool, fast luxury wagon in 2021, reports Roadshow: the Jaguar XF Sportbrake.
"We will no longer be offering the XF Sportbrake in the US," a Jaguar spokesperson wrote in an email to Roadshow.
It's hard to even feign surprise on this one. I tried, and I think I sprained something in my brain. I then tried finding sales data for the car, which only sort of happened. The XF Sportbrake has been sold in the U.S. market since 2017, but the only model-specific U.S. sales figures I could find were on GoodCarBadCar from 2018, where only 99 XF Sportbrakes sold all year. Jaguar sold 30,483 cars in the U.S. that year according to CarSalesBase, making that sub-100 figure for XF Sportbrake sales sting even harder, especially since cars tend to sell better earlier in their life cycle. Either way, I definitely haven't ever seen one on the road, and that's a crying shame because it's a nice-looking wagon.
The good news is that we'll at least still get the regular XF sedan in 2021, which goes on sale in January. The normal three-box XF is getting a handsome mid-cycle refresh with updated looks, a new infotainment system and more standard equipment. It looks good, but unless you live somewhere else, you can't get the Sportbrake version.
So, take heed if you like any of the other wagons sold in the U.S.: Put your money where your mouth is and buy one. As Roadshow notes, there's a surprisingly large number of luxo-wagons heading our way lately, from traditional super-wagons like the Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E63 S to ones focused on out-soft-roading the crossovers like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain and the Audi A6 Allroad.
Look at all of those other opportunities to buy wagons! If you don't buy them, then automakers will assume we don't want them.
