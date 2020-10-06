Jaguar XF Sportbrake Is Dead in the US Because We Can’t Have Wagons Unless You Buy Them

Hey, there American wagon fans. How's it going? Have you actually bought a new wagon lately? No? Well, then, how do you expect anyone to justify bringing any wagons here?

The United States is losing one more cool, fast luxury wagon in 2021, reports Roadshow: the Jaguar XF Sportbrake.

"We will no longer be offering the XF Sportbrake in the US," a Jaguar spokesperson wrote in an email to Roadshow.

It's hard to even feign surprise on this one. I tried, and I think I sprained something in my brain. I then tried finding sales data for the car, which only sort of happened. The XF Sportbrake has been sold in the U.S. market since 2017, but the only model-specific U.S. sales figures I could find were on GoodCarBadCar from 2018, where only 99 XF Sportbrakes sold all year. Jaguar sold 30,483 cars in the U.S. that year according to CarSalesBase, making that sub-100 figure for XF Sportbrake sales sting even harder, especially since cars tend to sell better earlier in their life cycle. Either way, I definitely haven't ever seen one on the road, and that's a crying shame because it's a nice-looking wagon.

The good news is that we'll at least still get the regular XF sedan in 2021, which goes on sale in January. The normal three-box XF is getting a handsome mid-cycle refresh with updated looks, a new infotainment system and more standard equipment. It looks good, but unless you live somewhere else, you can't get the Sportbrake version.