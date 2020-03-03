The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Has a Fresh Face and a Smooth Inline-Six

Step up to the Mercedes-AMG E 53 and the 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six is now "AMG-enhanced" to make 429 hp. This flavor of E-Class naturally gets a different front grille design, different LED headlights, more aggressive front and rear bumpers, AMG wheels, sport suspension, and sportier AWD tuning. It'll accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.4 seconds. No, it isn't the top-dog E 63 with the hand-built V-8 but that version is presumably coming soon.

For E-Class buyers with aspirations a little less "Nürburgring" and a little more "campsites near the Nürburgring," there's the new E 450 All-Terrain. With its wagon lines and black plastic body cladding, it's clearly been inspired by and designed to take on the Audi A6 Allroad. Backing up its position as the adventurer's E-Class is standard air suspension and two off-road driving modes: Offroad and Offroad+ with downhill speed regulation.