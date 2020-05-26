Mercedes-Benz Nips and Tucks the New 2021 E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet

A couple of months ago, Mercedes-Benz revealed the facelifted E-Class sedan sporting a new face, a straight-six, and a fancy new steering wheel. It's now applied those same enhancements to the coupe members of the E-Class family, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet.

Predictably, the Coupe and Cabrio E-Class both sport the same front fascia seen on the revised sedan but unlike the four-door which also got a thoroughly reworked rear end, the two trunks we see here go mostly unchanged. MB has updated the taillight LED signatures and the lower diffuser on the Mercedes-AMG 53 model is indeed different but overall, it's a pretty subtle facelift from behind.