The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Is a 382-HP Lifted Hot Hatch

Form-wise, the GLA 45 is largely similar to the 35 save for that grocery cart-handle rear spoiler, two extra exhaust tips, and some more sinister-looking wheels. Under the hood, the GLA 45 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter churning out 382 hp—the most amount of horses to ever come out of a production turbocharged four-cylinder and a whole 80 hp (i.e. over an entire kei car's worth) more than the comparatively weaksauce GLA 35. Connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, Benz says the GLA 45's engine has received a new, faster reacting twin-scroll turbo, two-stage fuel injection, and smarter cooling, resulting in a performance hatch that can get from zero to 60 in 4.3 seconds and hit an electronically limited top speed of 155.

Autobahn-jaunting pace is cool and all but it's not a real hot hatch if it can't do corners. To aid the 2021 GLA 45 in that department, Mercedes-AMG has given it all-wheel-drive with standard rear-axle torque vectoring. This can shuffle power between the left and right rear wheels using two electronically controlled multi-disc clutches dedicated to connecting each wheel to the driveshaft, apparently upping the GLA's game when it comes to bad weather traction and, of course, on-track handling.