The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Review: Muscle For The Whole Family

While we were busy arguing over splitter-guards, carmakers were turning compact SUVs into the most unlikely high-performance vehicles since Amos Johnson raced an AMC Gremlin. Today, five such family movers can launch from a standstill to 60 mph in a Peppa Pig's snort. Three of those can do it in around four seconds, and two can do it in under four. The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SUV is in that under-four club.



Why are compact crossovers carmakers’ latest tuner platform? It's a question for trend watchers and spreadsheet ninjas—our job is to shut up and drive AMG’s version of the modern, mondo-mini SUV, and report our findings to the proper authorities. The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, By the Numbers Base Price (as tested): $73,750 ($87,445.00; includes $995 delivery)

$73,750 ($87,445.00; includes $995 delivery) Powertrain: 4.0-liter biturbo V-8 | 9-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel drive

4.0-liter biturbo V-8 | 9-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel drive Horsepower: 469 hp @ 5,500-6,250 RPM

469 hp @ 5,500-6,250 RPM Torque: 479 lb-ft @ 1,750-4,500 RPM

479 lb-ft @ 1,750-4,500 RPM 0-60 mph: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Top Speed: 155 mph (electronically limited)

155 mph (electronically limited) Curb Weight: 4,486 lbs (est.)

4,486 lbs (est.) Quick Take: A handsome, blazingly quick, and grippy compact SUV with a bulldog’s stance. Aside from the typical visual cues, which are numerous, and the added track width, the GLC 63's story leads with its AMG engine. It's the familiar twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V-8. While unchanged for 2020, the four liter can still alter the position of matter with the best of its kind. Producing 469 horsepower and 479 pounds-feet of torque, it delivers the upright GLC 63 to 60 mph in a gut-punching 3.8 seconds with launch control. The squash-top GLC63 Coupe, with its slightly lower center of gravity and availability in AMG’s S trim—with 503 horsepower and a savage 516 pounds-feet—does it in 3.6 seconds. Of the GLC 63's family-moving competitors, only the Alfa’s 505-hp Stelvio Quadrifoglio gets from zero to 60 quicker, in 3.4 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz USA Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 SUV

That extra force gives the coupe more accelerative ferocity, which the SUV version pays back in rear headroom and cargo space. The two models do share a nine-speed transmission, AMG's latest Speedshift MCT 9G, which substitutes a wet clutch for the usual torque converter. It’s a proper, quick-shifting box when on blast—and even better, with a satisfying throttle blip, on downshifts—but can feel a bit haphazard and rough when poking around at school-zone speeds.



Not that you’d be appeased just poking around in the GLC 63 SUV. At full send, it’s supercar quick, sounds like a proper AMG with essential growl and bluster. It absolutely devours straight roads in a single bite. Its weighty steering makes the GLC feel brawny, and yet it’s quick to change direction, if reluctant to take a set and finish the job. Still, the GLC 63 produces acres more grip than a standard family truck would ever demand, and is still more agile than its larger counterparts. It’s a bantamweight autobahn bruiser that can step in as a corner carver if needed. The point of this exercise, after all, is poise, not lap times. That, plus adding a few shots of biker crank to the day-to-day compact SUV experience.

Mercedes-Benz USA Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 SUV

That doesn’t mean the GLC 63 SUV is short on casual thrills. Our recent wet-weather test on the B-roads that snake through the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York showed off how eagerly it clobbers the outer ‘burbs. Quick, precise steering adds a bit of sports-car theater to casual drives. Keeping its street composure falls to lots of chassis equipment. Air springs are standard, as are electronically adaptive dampers, which together coordinate body control via AMG’s Dynamic Select drive modes, which are so profuse that a single day's not enough to master them all.

Mercedes-Benz USA Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 SUV