Toyota's 2020 Copen GR Sport Is Yet Another Cool, Adorable Kei Car We Can’t Have

As any good go-fast variant does, the Copen GR Sport adopts aggressive, sporting styling cues. Its LED headlights get special dark surrounds, which complement restyled front and rear valences, each of which bears GR Sport badges.

Pricing for the 2020 Copen GR Sport starts at ¥2,435,000, or $22,370. It's a lot of money for not a ton of car, but Japan's tax incentives for tiny kei cars will surely help sell at least a few of these delightful oddities—just not enough for Toyota to consider bringing the Copen GR Sport over our way.