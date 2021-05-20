2021 Jaguar F-Pace Review: A 395-HP SUV That Stands Out With Luxury and Performance

On this front, the well-weighted steering never felt at odds with the Jag. So many electronically assisted steering systems on luxury SUVs become feather-light at low speeds because for some reason automakers think buyers don't like putting in the effort to steer their cars or something. Happily, the F-Pace forgoes such shenanigans. The steering will always offer good resistance whether you're parallel parking or nosing the SUV briskly around a back road.

Thanks to the super- and turbocharged inline-six and the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that recycles energy into improving acceleration, the F-Pace has smoothly linear acceleration that pulls powerfully up the rev-range. The exhaust makes a velvety and pleasant BMW-ish noise behind you. The power is sent to all four wheels via a slick ZF eight-speed automatic which, as I'm sure you're aware at this point, is one of the best in the business.

In a straight line, the F-Pace fires forward with the force of a small cannonball. It's not face-melting by any means but it's manageable power, meaning that you can both have some fun and not get immediately pulled over because the speedo climbed faster than you'd bargained for. With the paddles, you can flick pretty rapidly between gears, dip into the throttle, and be off. The F-Pace handles faster, curved roads with semi-sportscar-like willingness; this is to say it'll do the cornering, you just have to remember you're in something taller.