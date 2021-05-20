2021 Jaguar F-Pace Review: A 395-HP SUV That Stands Out With Luxury and Performance

I particularly approved of being able to raise the driver's seat quite high. With its small windows and thick A-pillars, the F-Pace is a lot of car to see around, but I was able to navigate it through town without any issues because I could see clearly down the hood. (Rear visibility isn't quite as accomodating.) The interior materials felt suitably luxurious, and the gorgeous butterscotch-colored extended leather package matched with the royal blue exterior paint.
Priced in the Middle
A base, completely un-optioned F-Pace P400 R-Dynamic S will start at $66,350. Its standard features include the 395-HP engine, all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, a sliding panoramic roof, heated and powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a surround camera, blind-spot monitoring assist, lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and adaptive speed limiter.
The review car had quite a few additional options. Options like the hot climate pack ($2,110), premium upgrade interior pack ($2,220), 14-way performance heated and cooled memory front seats ($2,925), 21-inch 10-spoke wheels ($2,000), heads-up display ($1,010), and privacy glass ($200). And, yes, the pretty leather and exterior paint cost an extra $760 and $610, respectively. All told, the final price of the review car came to $82,245.