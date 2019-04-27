2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR First Drive Review: Jag's Special-Forces SUV Is Awfully Late, Awfully Great

When car designers and engineers start throwing the word “maturity” around, it usually means the model in question is ready for chamomile tea and a nice nap. But it doesn’t describe some Lincoln-style snoozer for the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR. That becomes clear on the French Riviera, where this wolfish British SUV rouses its 550-horsepower V-8 and devours every bloody strand of some of the world’s most splendid roads.

Think of the F-Pace SVR as one of those freakish rookie linebackers that looks too big to move, but then chases down the quarterback and sends him straight into the concussion protocol—except the Jaguar won’t leave occupants feeling like that flattened QB. That’s where the “mature” part comes in: Jaguar, smartly, has kept the F-Pace SVR on the proper side of insanity. Yes, those 550 supercharged horses represent a 44-percent leap beyond the F-Pace S with its 380-hp V-6. But this F-Pace will be as happy running interference for the family as it is with shaming run-of-the-mill sport sedans or SUVs.

As with its lesser-powered F-Pace stablemates, the SVR version doesn’t scrimp on style. This is still one of the prettiest SUV’s extant, one of the rare choices that doesn’t feel like a parent's self-denying compromise in the name of household harmony. The Jaguar definitely looks the rakish part during our seaside stroll through Nice and St. Tropez. And its retuned adaptive suspension manages to spread creme fraiche over these ancient roads, despite the F-Pace’s stiffer springs (30 percent up front, 10 percent out back), and optional 22-inch forged alloys with summer performance tires.