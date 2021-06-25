Jeep Hits Back at the Bronco With the Wrangler's New Off-Road Package
Jeep's new Xtreme Recon package offers 35-inch tires and, later in the year, a 100:1 crawl ratio.
The new Ford Bronco may be the boxy and relatively affordable off-roader that everybody's talking about right now, but Jeep wants you to remember that its Wrangler still exists. It would also like you to know that the Wrangler's stock off-road prowess is about to improve with the introduction of the Xtreme Recon package available on the Rubicon four-door or V8 Rubicon 392 Wranglers.
Aside from the nostalgia points achieved by owning a car that still uses the early-'00s spelling of the word "extreme," this dirt road-ready Wrangler comes with 35-inch tires straight from the factory, specifically BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrains wrapped around 17-inch beadlock wheels. Making room for all of that rubber is a 1.5-inch factory lift with unique shock tuning. Naturally, the whole setup lends to improved approach, breakover, and departure angles as well as the ability to ford deeper bodies of water.
Approach angle is now 47.4 degrees, breakover is 26.7 degrees, departure is 40.4, and water fording comes in at 33.6 inches. Total ground clearances measures 12.9 inches. Available later this year, however, is the Rubicon's new 4.88:1 axle ratio which when paired with the six-speed manual transmission, results in an industry-first 100:1 crawl ratio.
According to Jeep VP Jim Morrison, the pack was inspired by the fact that big tires were one of the most popular mods Wrangler owners were doing to their vehicles anyway.
"For the first time ever, the new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package delivers 35-inch tires straight from the factory," said Morrison. "We have been listening to and watching our customers make this one of the most popular modifications to their Wranglers, and now we will deliver this exciting new package, along with an industry-first 100:1 crawl ratio, off the showroom floor at our Jeep dealerships."
The order books for the Xtreme Recon package are open now and Xtreme Recon-equipped Wranglers will start rolling off of the company's production line at Toledo, Ohio in August. When asked about pricing, a Jeep spokesperson told The Drive that it will be revealed "at a later date."
Got a tip or question for the author about Jeep Wranglers? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDWe're Headed to Texas to Drive the 2021 Ford Bronco This WeekThe Ford Bronco is upon us. You ready?READ NOW
-
RELATEDJeep Rolls Out Factory Lift Kit for Plug-In Hybrid Wrangler 4xeIt's the first-ever PHEV to get a lift, according to the brand.READ NOW
-
RELATED2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Review: Jeep's All-New Three-Row Is a Well-Rounded SurpriseAfter 11 years of the same old Grand Cherokee, the new three-row model is one of the most pleasant sucker punches I've ever received.READ NOW