Jeep Hits Back at the Bronco With the Wrangler's New Off-Road Package

The new Ford Bronco may be the boxy and relatively affordable off-roader that everybody's talking about right now, but Jeep wants you to remember that its Wrangler still exists. It would also like you to know that the Wrangler's stock off-road prowess is about to improve with the introduction of the Xtreme Recon package available on the Rubicon four-door or V8 Rubicon 392 Wranglers. Aside from the nostalgia points achieved by owning a car that still uses the early-'00s spelling of the word "extreme," this dirt road-ready Wrangler comes with 35-inch tires straight from the factory, specifically BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrains wrapped around 17-inch beadlock wheels. Making room for all of that rubber is a 1.5-inch factory lift with unique shock tuning. Naturally, the whole setup lends to improved approach, breakover, and departure angles as well as the ability to ford deeper bodies of water.

Jeep

Approach angle is now 47.4 degrees, breakover is 26.7 degrees, departure is 40.4, and water fording comes in at 33.6 inches. Total ground clearances measures 12.9 inches. Available later this year, however, is the Rubicon's new 4.88:1 axle ratio which when paired with the six-speed manual transmission, results in an industry-first 100:1 crawl ratio. According to Jeep VP Jim Morrison, the pack was inspired by the fact that big tires were one of the most popular mods Wrangler owners were doing to their vehicles anyway.

Jeep