2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Review: The V8 Wrangler Is Just as Rowdy as You Think

And though the front end lifted, my happy right foot didn’t—at least, not until hitting the vehicle's top speed in short order. There was plenty more on tap, I could feel it, but 99 mph was the max tire speed. Regulatory stuff. I eased up and coasted to the top of the hill, turning off on a dirt two-track. It was an adrenaline rush to remember. When was the last time anyone said that about driving a Jeep Wrangler?

Snap! That was the audible sound of my neck slamming into the headrest as I mashed the skinny pedal and was launched into the next county. My body compressed against the seat, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392's front end lifted, and the speedometer spun past 40, 60, 80 mph.

Enthusiasts have waited more than four decades for Jeep to give us the throaty notes and performance of a V8 under a Wrangler hood. Building one ourselves with a Hemi crate motor—which several aftermarket companies do provide—could have easily bumped the overall price point by 50 percent over MSRP. And prior to the Rubicon making the scene in 2003, I’d also have to sell my first-born child to install lockers and low-range transfer gears to get a true V8-powered rock-crawler. Jeep teased fans with the 392 Concept last year, but it was clear it had bigger plans up its sleeve.

Let's dispense with the obvious—yes, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is a completely irrational machine. There is no reason for it to exist other than people thinking it's a goddamn sweet idea to drop a V8 in a Wrangler, and Jeep thinking there's some real money on the table in that. And you know what? They're right. There are quicker, faster, more comfortable vehicles. There are definitely more efficient ones. But there is nothing else that can replicate the experience of a 470-horsepower, doorless garden shed flying over a sand dune, scrambling over impossible terrain, then gapping a base Mustang on the way home.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Specs

Base Price: $74,995

Powertrain: 6.4-liter V8 | eight-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel drive with lockable four-wheel drive and low range

Horsepower: 470 @ 6,000 rpm

Torque: 470 lb-ft @ 4,300 rpm

0-60 mph: 4.5 seconds

Ground Clearance: 10.3 inches

Off-Road Angles: 44.5° approach | 22.6° breakover | 37.5° departure

EPA Fuel Economy: 13 mpg city | 17 highway | 14 combined

Curb Weight: 5,103 pounds

5,103 pounds Quick Take: A thunderous off-roader that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear.

The Walkaround

At a casual scan, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 looks like any other four-door Rubicon, but a keen eye will notice subtle differences.

The first is that it sits higher—two inches more than the Sport and an inch higher than the Rubicon—to accommodate the additional height of the motor. There is a forward-facing off-road camera in the middle of the grille and the slats have been widened to provide additional airflow. It has the standard steel Rubicon bumper, but bronze-colored recovery points.