2022 Grand Wagoneer First Drive Review: A Lavish Living Room on Wheels

The climate controls were especially easy to use since the most immediate things you'd want to change (fan speed, temperature) are still operated through buttons. Once the cabin reached a comfortable temperature, I settled back in my seat and enjoyed the McIntosh 23-speaker sound system. I was almost annoyed that I was the one doing the driving, as the Grand Wagoneer is definitely something to be driven around in rather than something you drive yourself.

Steering remained light and effortless to use, though in this case, I do wish the engineers worked in a bit more steering feedback because operating the Grand Wagoneer in tighter places takes a bit of getting used to and I wanted to be armed with as much front-end information as possible. Figuring out where the truck ends will test your depth perception to the max; bless those lane-change assists. Thankfully, though, rear visibility isn't bad because the windows are so tall.

There is no getting around how massive the thing is. You'll feel it in the turns, during acceleration, and under braking. It leans under any directional change and the weight will be present in everything you do. The big V8 is tuned on the lazier side; pickup is adequate yet it's happiest while cruising at a constant speed. Sounds cool on startup and idle.

I get it, though. Being behind the wheel of a vehicle this gargantuan can be empowering. Sitting in traffic and being able to see over pretty much everyone and everything is a neat feeling. Taking up as much road as you possibly can with a three-ton shed on wheels is as much a flex as it is your right as an American.