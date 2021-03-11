The 2022 Grand Wagoneer’s Opulent Interior Is Why They Charge $89K for a Jeep
It's big, bold, and full of tech that makes Jeep's newest three-row offering truly premium.
By now, you might've heard about the Jeep Grand Wagoneer's return. The legendary nameplate made a rather grand entrance Wednesday night, strutting its well-bodied exterior and $88,995 starting price that plants it firmly in premium territory. But the real star of the show isn't just the long wheelbase, however, but the ultra-swanky interior meant to elevate the eight-seater SUV into a premium extension of the Jeep brand.
From 75 inches of total screen real estate to a 23-speaker McIntosh sound system, there's plenty to be excited about. Let's take a look.
The team behind the Grand Wagoneer says it embodies the "pinnacle of premium SUV interiors" and is crafted for the modern American, something pretty clear based on the absolute size and spaciousness for driver and passengers alike. But size isn't everything. In modern vehicles, a solid technology presence really pulls together the whole opulent feel.
The Grand Wagoneer does this by putting nearly four feet of screen real estate in the front row, beginning with a multi-purpose 12.3-inch instrument cluster. It can be customized to show a number of different important vehicle metrics with different themes, navigation, or even utilize the vehicle's built-in thermographic sensors to see heat signatures in the dark. In the center of the dashboard sits a large 12-inch horizontal touch screen displaying Stellantis' cross-brand infotainment system, UConnect 5, which offers a myriad of in-car and connected services at a finger's press. Below that sits an articulating 10.25-inch comfort display—snazzy.
Now, here's where things get interesting. The vehicle can also be equipped with an optional 10.25-inch screen on the right-hand side that adds a number of passenger-controlled features from the front row. This includes co-pilot functionality like navigation and device management, entertainment control (even across the rear seats), access to Amazon Fire TV for Auto with Alexa, and the ability to view the vehicle's exterior cameras.
Second-row passengers are treated to just 30 inches of displays, beginning with dual 10.1-inch rear entertainment touchscreens and ending with a 10.25-inch comfort display embedded in the rear of the center console. Riders can utilize individual headphones to watch their own programming or broadcast the sound through the vehicle's audio system.
Speaking of which, another key ingredient to the Grand Wagoneer's premium feel is its above-the-top, 1,375-watt McIntosh sound system. The cabin is peppered with 23 individually tuned speakers and a subwoofer, offering immersive audio with adaptive sound processing to provide a 3D listening experience. And for a bit more nostalgia, the front infotainment system can display a vintage VU meter.
On top of a large-breathed cockpit, the engineers recognized that comfort is really the most important part of vehicular luxury. Passengers are offered plush Nappa leather seats as standard or Palermo leather thrones with optional massage functionality in higher-trimmed models. Other features like in-vehicle cameras, ambient lighting, and a touchpad-controlled safe help to cram more useful qualities into the Grand Wagoneer's admittedly immense repertoire.
Finally, to tie everything together is the clever use of wooden elements as a nod to the nameplate's past.
The original Grand Wagoneer earned its iconic image by using wooden paneling all around the outside. Designers knew they had to incorporate wood into the new Grand Wagoneer somehow, and the interior was the clear choice for this given that woodgrain doesn't exactly flow right on modern cars. The automaker chose to use sculpted Satin American Walnut throughout the cabin—on the dashboard, the door sills, and elsewhere. A nod to the Grand Wagoneer's legacy, and also to the premium construction on yachts and other high-end items. The American Walnut is contrasted with aluminum trim and contemporary illumination to help modernize the interior that much more.
It's odd to think of Jeep as a luxury automaker, which might be why they insist that you just call this a 2022 Grand Wagoneer. Regardless, the newest entry to ultimate American luxury will arrive at dealerships in the second half of this year.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: Rob@TheDrive.com
-
RELATEDThe Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Is Rugged American Opulence on Four WheelsIf the real thing looks half this good, it's going to be a stunner.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFirst Photos of 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Emerge After Nameplate's 29-Year HiatusJust some badging and a start button, but it's something.READ NOW
-
RELATEDAll-New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer Revival Production Delayed Three MonthsSome North American facilities will begin reopening as early as next week.READ NOW
-
RELATEDImmaculate 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Restoration Packs 707-HP Dodge Hellcat EngineThis is one wild Woody.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFor Sale: Restored 1988 Grand Wagoneer Limo Offers 22 Feet of Wood Grain GloryThis museum piece is listed for a cool $70k. But if you ask us, it's totally worth it.READ NOW