The 2022 Grand Wagoneer’s Opulent Interior Is Why They Charge $89K for a Jeep

From 75 inches of total screen real estate to a 23-speaker McIntosh sound system, there's plenty to be excited about. Let's take a look.

By now, you might've heard about the Jeep Grand Wagoneer's return. The legendary nameplate made a rather grand entrance Wednesday night, strutting its well-bodied exterior and $88,995 starting price that plants it firmly in premium territory. But the real star of the show isn't just the long wheelbase, however, but the ultra-swanky interior meant to elevate the eight-seater SUV into a premium extension of the Jeep brand.

The team behind the Grand Wagoneer says it embodies the "pinnacle of premium SUV interiors" and is crafted for the modern American, something pretty clear based on the absolute size and spaciousness for driver and passengers alike. But size isn't everything. In modern vehicles, a solid technology presence really pulls together the whole opulent feel.

The Grand Wagoneer does this by putting nearly four feet of screen real estate in the front row, beginning with a multi-purpose 12.3-inch instrument cluster. It can be customized to show a number of different important vehicle metrics with different themes, navigation, or even utilize the vehicle's built-in thermographic sensors to see heat signatures in the dark. In the center of the dashboard sits a large 12-inch horizontal touch screen displaying Stellantis' cross-brand infotainment system, UConnect 5, which offers a myriad of in-car and connected services at a finger's press. Below that sits an articulating 10.25-inch comfort display—snazzy.

Now, here's where things get interesting. The vehicle can also be equipped with an optional 10.25-inch screen on the right-hand side that adds a number of passenger-controlled features from the front row. This includes co-pilot functionality like navigation and device management, entertainment control (even across the rear seats), access to Amazon Fire TV for Auto with Alexa, and the ability to view the vehicle's exterior cameras.