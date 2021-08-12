How to Spec Your Ford Bronco If You Want It ASAP

This is frustrating for many present and would-be Bronco owners, but buried in the "Order Holder FAQ" document posted to Bronco6G is a recipe for a special sort of Bronco. It's a combination of options that we've confirmed with Ford to be the most surefire way of getting a Bronco as soon as possible.

As of Thursday, Ford Bronco production is facing even more serious problems that may result in order-holders not getting their trucks until this fall or later. Delays relating to molded in color hardtops have stalled shipments of many of the trucks until October at the soonest, and buyers who already received their Broncos with these roofs will need to have them replaced.

We'll give it to you straight: If you want your Bronco soon, it'll have to be a four-door. Most of the Bronco delays at this point involve trucks with hardtops, and that's the only way two-doors come from the factory. The four-door Bronco, meanwhile, is available with a soft top, meaning you can swerve around most of the production delays. As Jeff Marentic, Ford's general manager of passenger vehicles, told us, "We're doing everything we can [to address the hardtop shortages], and we continue to build and ship Broncos with soft tops as fast as we can."

There are a few other boxes you'll want to check—or not check—as well. You'll want to go with the four-cylinder, 2.3-liter EcoBoost paired to a 10-speed automatic. Sorry, stick-shift lovers—a manual transmission is gonna cause delays. Other options to keep out of your order include the hyped Sasquatch package, luxury package, trailer tow package, and the front-mounted Safari bar. Also, avoid the Wildtrak trim altogether if you're in a hurry.

"If the customer is flexible, that is definitely the fastest way to get a Bronco built and to get into a Bronco quickly," said Mark Grueber, consumer marketing manager for the Bronco.

That's a lot of equipment to leave out, but if you want a Bronco now, that's about the only way Ford can do it. It's good to keep in mind that a ton of these features—including the hardtop roof—will eventually be available as accessories you can purchase after the fact. If you don't like the exact way your Bronco is configured now, you'll have the opportunity to change some parts around in the future.

So yes, the easiest Bronco to get now comes with the smallest engine, an automatic transmission and the noisiest roof. It's far from ideal, but with production delays kneecapping deliveries of the new Bronco, you may just want to take what you can get. It's looking like most other specs of the truck are going to be delayed for at least another two months, and who knows what could happen after that.

