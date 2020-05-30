You Can Start This 70-Year-Old Tractor With Paper and a Shotgun Shell

Yes, I know this is a car site. No, a late '40s Field Marshall tractor isn't built for speed. But it's pure intrigue for gearheads who love the weird and wonderful, as its single-cylinder, 310-cubic-inch, two-stroke diesel engine has one of the strangest starting procedures out there. It's similar in theory to modern diesel engines, though instead of an electric starter and electric glowplugs, it requires a piece of burning paper and the option of hand-cranking or using the explosion from a shotgun shell to initiate combustion.

Straight away, you've got to line up a pair of arrows that have been painted onto the tractor—one that's stationary and another that rotates with the crank. By doing so, you ensure the piston is just past top dead center (TDC) and ready to move in the right direction once the charge is sent through the engine.