Shop Tries to Kill Stock Duramax Diesel With Boost—But It Just Won't Die

Modern diesel truck engines are, as we know, massively powerful from the factory—each of Detroit's Big Three has heavy-duty pickups that hover around or above 1,000 pound-feet of torque. General Motors' 6.6-liter Duramax V-8 is the modest one of the bunch with "just" 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet, though it's certainly capable of more. In fact, turbocharging pioneer Gale Banks has been trying to blow one up for the better part of a year now and can't seem to manage it, even when pushing 852 hp to the stock block and internals.

Banks turned his trials into a YouTube series in which you can watch hours of video, all aimed at making the current-gen L5P Duramax throw its "crank on the floor or heads on the ceiling." From starving it of fresh air to pushing more boost than any reasonable man would think to, he's done nearly everything to the power plant while monitoring all sorts of parameters. In a special treat for engine nerds, Banks even gives a step-by-step breakdown of changes in max cylinder pressure, manifold air density, and more from one modification to the next. Pretty neat stuff, if you're into that sort of thing.

The highlight of it all, though, is hearing Banks yell "Let's bang this turkey!" over and over.