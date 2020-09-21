The 2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch Will Have a Seven-Speed Manual After All
Last week Ford claimed that powertrain options hadn't changed, but now it's saying they have. We're happy.
Ford disappointed more than a few fans and potential buyers by disallowing the 2021 Bronco's Sasquatch off-road package to pair with the SUV's standard seven-speed manual transmission. Initially, the stink folks made via online petitions was written off as consumer slacktivism, and even Ford told us last week that powertrain options hadn't changed since launch, basically denying the rumor. Now, it seems Ford sees these irate petitioners as lost customers, as it confirmed Monday morning that a manual-transmission Sasquatch will exist after all.
Available on the entire Bronco lineup (and standard on Wildtrak or First Edition models), the Sasquatch kit adds extra ground clearance via taller, Bilstein shock-equipped suspension, and conspicuously unbranded 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler mud tires. Wrapped around 17-inch, beadlock-compatible wheels, these are mechanically joined by Dana-supplied electronically locking axles, with crawl-friendly 4.7:1 final drive ratios.
On Badlands models, a semi-active front sway bar disconnect can increase suspension articulation, and allow buyers of the seven-speed Sasquatch to take advantage of its ultra-low, 94.75:1 crawl ratio.
But while Ford will indeed supply this choice combination, those in line for it will have to practice patience, as this configuration won't be available until "late 2021." That suggests it may not arrive until the 2022 model year, though we're checking with Ford on this, and will update when we get a statement.
Ford states final pricing information and build configurations for the 2021 Bronco will go public in October of this year, and that reservation-holders can place orders starting in December. Sales of the 2021 Ford Bronco commence in Spring 2021, by which time Americans will be ready for a cure to their wintry cabin fever.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThe Ford Bronco Raptor Prototype Proves It Can Jump Just Like Its F-150 SiblingSomething good is on the way, folks.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere’s Your First Look at the Electric Ford F-150's Luminous New FaceThe battery-powered F-Series is coming, and Ford says it'll stand true as a real work truck.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2021 Ford Bronco May Never Get A Factory V8The times, they are a-changing, and so are emissions regulations.READ NOW