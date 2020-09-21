The 2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch Will Have a Seven-Speed Manual After All

Ford disappointed more than a few fans and potential buyers by disallowing the 2021 Bronco's Sasquatch off-road package to pair with the SUV's standard seven-speed manual transmission. Initially, the stink folks made via online petitions was written off as consumer slacktivism, and even Ford told us last week that powertrain options hadn't changed since launch, basically denying the rumor. Now, it seems Ford sees these irate petitioners as lost customers, as it confirmed Monday morning that a manual-transmission Sasquatch will exist after all.

Available on the entire Bronco lineup (and standard on Wildtrak or First Edition models), the Sasquatch kit adds extra ground clearance via taller, Bilstein shock-equipped suspension, and conspicuously unbranded 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler mud tires. Wrapped around 17-inch, beadlock-compatible wheels, these are mechanically joined by Dana-supplied electronically locking axles, with crawl-friendly 4.7:1 final drive ratios.

On Badlands models, a semi-active front sway bar disconnect can increase suspension articulation, and allow buyers of the seven-speed Sasquatch to take advantage of its ultra-low, 94.75:1 crawl ratio.