Ford Still Won’t Offer a Manual With the Bronco’s Sasquatch Package

A 2021 Ford Bronco with the Sasquatch package and a seven-speed manual? Ford said in July it won't be so, disappointing at least several thousand Bronco fans, who digitally petitioned Ford to produce such a spec. Yet a report published Friday claims Ford has heard petitioners' cries for a manual Sasquatch, no doubt delighting the two or three actual Bronco buyers who signed the petition. Once again, though, it ain't so, as Ford has formally denied plans to produce a stick-shift Sasquatch.

Rumors of Ford's change of heart first surfaced via TorqueNews, which, citing a source within the automaker, claimed a three-pedal Sasquatch would come after all. "According to a source at Ford, the company has done an about face and will offer the seven-speed manual with the Sasquatch package," the outlet alleged.