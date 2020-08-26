Pricing for 2021 Ford Bronco's Most Popular Options Revealed in Official Survey
Hundreds of thousands of Americans are anxious to know what it will cost to build their ideal 2021 Ford Bronco. And, now that a Ford survey has seemingly outlined what the upcoming SUV's most popular options may cost, they can start earmarking paychecks to save up for a down payment.
Trickling out through Ford's hype machine Bronco Nation, details of the survey reportedly suggest that upsizing from the two-door to the four-door Bronco will cost a whopping $4,700 on Base trim Broncos. These extra doors could reportedly be cheaper on higher trims, however, and are said to be priced at a more affordable $2,495 on Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, and Badlands models. Upsizing a First Edition model from two to four doors is said to cost $4,195, or, for context, $450 more than Jeep charges for the costliest leap from two-door Wrangler to a four-door Wrangler Unlimited.
On these four-door models, upgrading to a Carbonized Grey molded hardtop is said to cost $700, with an additional $1,200 netting a Shadow Black hardtop with removable glass.
Switching out the 2021 Bronco's default seven-speed, crawl ratio-equipped manual transmission for 10-speed automatic will reportedly cost $1,600 on Badlands trims and below, with the auto being the sole option for the Wildtrak and First Edition. This option reportedly is a prerequisite for trading the standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder for the larger, 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6, which will reportedly command a $3,500 premium.
On all trims except Wildtrak and its wildly popular limited First Edition derivative, both of which include the specialized Sasquatch off-roading package as standard gear, the setup is tipped to cost somewhere from four to five grand. Adding extra ground clearance via 35-inch tires on 17-inch, beadlock-capable wheels, and gaining Bilstein shocks and a 4.7:1 final drive, Sasquatch will more than pay for itself with ruggedness on the rough stuff.
Note, of course, that none of the prices listed here are claimed to be final; they're all allegedly pulled from a survey that's meant to probe how Bronco buyers feel about certain price points.
When we reached out to Ford, a spokesperson claimed that the pricing shown in the study is not final, but only an "equipment, package and pricing survey to 10,000 randomly selected two- and four-door Bronco reservation holders," done purely for research.
